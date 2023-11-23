AkzoNobel invests in BPA-free can coatings

The coatings maker AkzoNobel has launched two beverage-can coatings that avoid the use of chemicals with human safety concerns, including styrene, bisphenols, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The coatings are gloss and matte varnishes for can exteriors and join a bisphenol-free can-end coating that the firm released earlier this year. To make the product lines, AkzoNobel plans to spend $35 million on a new plant at its site in Vilafranca, Spain. The expansion will create 50 new jobs when it opens in 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter