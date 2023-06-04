AkzoNobel launches BPA-free can-end coating

In response to upcoming regulations in Europe, AkzoNobel has launched a coating for beverage can ends that is free of bisphenols and styrene. In April, the European Food Safety Authority lowered the tolerable daily intake threshold of bisphenol A (BPA) to 0.2 ng, 1/20,000th of the previous limit of 4 µg. AkzoNobel says the new polyester material can replace conventional epoxy coatings made with BPA and is compatible with its BPA-free can-body coatings.
