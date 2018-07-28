AkzoNobel partners with Renmatix on paint additives

AkzoNobel and Renmatix, a specialist in making materials from biomass, have formed a partnership to make biobased additives for paints and construction materials. Renmatix’s Plantrose process uses supercritical water under high temperature and pressure to break down biomass. The partners will explore applications for a crystalline cellulose isolated with the process. Renmatix was a 2017 winner of AkzoNobel’s Imagine Chemistry start-up contest.
