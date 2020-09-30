Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Coatings

Covestro to buy DSM’s resins business for $1.8 billion

Acquisition will boost firm’s sustainable product offering, Covestro says

by Alex Scott
September 30, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of Covestro's HQ.
Credit: Covestro
The acquisition will bolster Covestro's activities in coatings, adhesives, and specialty materials by 40%. Shown here is Covestro's headquarters.

Covestro has agreed to purchase DSM’s resins and functional materials business for about $1.8 billion. The business generated sales in 2019 of about $1.2 billion and a pretax profit of $150 million. The companies expect to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

The deal will lift Covestro’s sales in coatings, adhesives, and specialty materials by more than 40% while adding 20 production sites. Products involved in the deal include 3-D printing materials, antireflective coatings for photovoltaic panels, adhesives for recyclable carpets, acrylic resins for paints, and optical fiber coatings.

Covestro says the acquisition fits its strategy of diversifying into markets for technical and sustainable materials, a direction the German company has been taking since it was spun off from Bayer in 2015. The firm notes that it is already a leading player in water-based polyurethanes for coatings.

Covestro expects to wring savings of about $140 million annually from the deal. Two thirds of the savings will come from aligning purchasing, sales, and administrative functions of existing and acquired businesses; one third will come from an expected hike in sales from activities such as cross-selling.

For DSM, the sale is another step in a shift away from materials as it increasingly focuses on nutrition and health products. The Dutch firm recently acquired food technology companies Erber Group, Glycom, and CSK.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Covestro to lay off 10% of workforce
Croda may exit industrial chemicals
Clariant will cut 1,000 jobs as part of specialties shift

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE