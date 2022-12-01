EU partially reverses TiO₂ bans

The European Union’s General Court has annulled a 2019 regulation that classified certain forms of titanium dioxide as a carcinogen and required hazard labeling on products that contain them. The rule affected formulations containing 1% or more of powdered TiO2 with particles 10 μm in diameter or smaller, especially in coatings, cosmetics, packaging, toys, and medicine. Coatings makers challenging the regulation argued successfully that the scientific publications on which it was based are flawed. The annulment does not address a separate EU ban on TiO2 in food.
