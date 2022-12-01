Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Coatings

EU partially reverses TiO₂ bans

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 43
A gloved hand dips a brush into a can of white paint.
Credit: Shutterstock
Titanium dioxide brings opacity and whiteness to paint and other products.

The European Union’s General Court has annulled a 2019 regulation that classified certain forms of titanium dioxide as a carcinogen and required hazard labeling on products that contain them. The rule affected formulations containing 1% or more of powdered TiO2 with particles 10 μm in diameter or smaller, especially in coatings, cosmetics, packaging, toys, and medicine. Coatings makers challenging the regulation argued successfully that the scientific publications on which it was based are flawed. The annulment does not address a separate EU ban on TiO2 in food.

