Henkel buys NBD Nanotechnologies

Henkel has acquired the surface modification specialist NBD Nanotechnologies for an undisclosed sum. The firm will become part of Henkel’s adhesive unit. NBD’s products include fingerprint-resistant coatings, nonfluorinated omniphobic coatings, additives to make conventional coatings omniphobic, and adhesion promoters for glass. In 2017, Henkel invested in NBD’s $8 million series B fundraising round along with BASF and Phoenix Venture Partners.
