Shark skin coating takes to the air

Lufthansa will coat its fleet of 10 Boeing 777F cargo planes with a film made by BASF that features a surface inspired by shark skin. The film will cut the planes’ aerodynamic drag by 1%, reducing the fleet’s carbon dioxide emissions by 11,700 metric tons per year, the airline says. Branded AeroSHARK, the film has ripples measuring around 50 µm that aid air flow. BASF won’t disclose the material’s composition. Companies such as Huntsman have been developing shark skin–textured coatings using polyurethane.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter