YInMn blue pigment from Shepherd goes on the market

A new pigment from Shepherd Color has gained approval under the US Toxic Substances Control Act. The trigonal bipyramidal structure of yttrium, indium, and manganese is a bright, opaque blue to the eye but reflects infrared light, meaning it stays cooler in the sun than other pigments of a similar color. YInMn Blueis already used in high-performance coatings and engineering plastics. It will now be available in artist pigments and other consumer applications.
