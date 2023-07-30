Air Liquide to expand in South Korea and Taiwan

Air Liquide plans to spend $200 million to build production plants in South Korea and Taiwan to serve the semiconductor industry. The firm’s Advanced Materials division makes a range of gases for the etching and deposition of memory, logic, and analog chips, and the new plants will join 10 similar Air Liquide facilities around the world. Start-up is planned for 2024 for the South Korea plant and 2025 for the Taiwan plant. Despite a slow year for the semiconductor industry, the firm’s executive vice president, Michael J. Graff, says in a statement that the market’s growth prospects look strong long term.
