Air Liquide expands chip fab supply business

The industrial gas firm Air Liquide has signed a deal to supply a Micron memory chip fabrication plant under construction in Idaho. As part of the deal, Air Liquide will spend $250 million to build a plant on Micron’s site that will make ultrapure nitrogen and other gases. The firm says it will implement a range of advanced plant features that will make the plant 5% more energy efficient than conventional designs. The plant is scheduled to open in 2025.
