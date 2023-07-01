Chemtrade Logistics is putting its plans on hold for a plant in Arizona to make ultrapure H2SO4 for semiconductor manufacturing. The facility, a joint venture with semiconductor chemical supplier Kanto Group, was expected to cost $175 million–$250 million when it was announced in July 2022. The firm says increased labor costs and other price changes have now raised the price tag to between $300 million and $380 million. Chemtrade says it has already cut costs for the project as much as possible and is now renegotiating contracts with customers in hopes of salvaging the facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter