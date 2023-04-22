EMD to expand electronic gases in Pennsylvania

EMD Electronics, a unit of Merck KGaA, will spend $300 million to expand its production site in Hometown, Pennsylvania. The project will increase capacity for nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) and tungsten hexafluoride (WF6), specialty gases that are used in semiconductor manufacturing for etching and tungsten deposition, respectively. The expansion is part of a $3.5 billion global investment program that Merck is carrying out in its electronic materials business between 2021 and 2025.
