JM to make cathode materials in Finland

Johnson Matthey will build a second plant for its lithium-, cobalt-, and nickel-containing cathode material for lithium-ion batteries. The facility, in Vaasa, Finland, will have a capacity of 30,000 metric tons (t) per year and be powered by renewable energy. JM has secured a deal with mining company Nornickel for the supply of nickel and cobalt and with SQM for lithium hydroxide. JM’s first commercial plant for the material, which it calls eLNO, is a 10,000 t per year facility still under construction in Poland.
