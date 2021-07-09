MKS Instruments to acquire Atotech

The high-tech manufacturing equipment firm MKS Instruments will buy the electroplating specialist Atotech in a cash and stock transaction worth $5.1 billion. Combining MKS’s expertise in lasers, optics, and motion control with Atotech’s chemistry and electroplating capabilities will give MKS an edge in supplying makers of complex printed circuit boards, CEO John T.C. Lee said in announcing the purchase. The Carlyle Group, which owns 79% of Atotech’s stock, supports the deal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter