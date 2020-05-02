Merck KGaA buys 700 OLED patents from Konica Minolta

Merck KGaA has acquired Konica Minolta’s organic light–emitting diode (OLED) technology portfolio for an undisclosed sum. The purchase includes more than 700 families of patents, Merck says. The firm has been developing and supplying OLED materials for more than 15 years. “Adding Konica Minolta’s patents to our already strong portfolio will further boost our OLED development pipeline,” says Kai Beckmann, a board member at Merck.
