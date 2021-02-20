SNF will add polyacrylamide capacity in the US

The polyacrylamide specialist SNF will spend $300 million in 2021 and 2022 to increase its production capacity in the US. The investment will boost annual output at the company’s plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, by 30,000 metric tons (t) of polyacrylamide and 100,000 t of acrylamide monomer. The move follows SNF’s $1.2 billion round of expansions worldwide, which are wrapping up now. Polyacrylamide forms a gel with water and is used as a flocculant, mainly for water treatment.
