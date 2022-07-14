Showa Denko and SK mull US semiconductor material plant

Showa Denko and SK are exploring plans to produce specialty gases for the US semiconductor industry. Showa Denko is a top global producer of chip-etching gases, and SK has a similarly strong position in cleaning and deposition gases. The firms, which already work together in South Korea on the etching gas CH3F, are active in the US market through imports. But import logistics have been strained, and the firms say a lot of new semiconductor production is planned for North America in the coming years.
