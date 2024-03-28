Advertisement

Electronic Materials

Solvay puts Arizona hydrogen peroxide plant on hold

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 28, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 10
Solvay is pausing its plan to build an electronics-grade hydrogen peroxide plant near the growing semiconductor industry in Arizona. In 2022, the firm purchased a 100,000 m2 site halfway between Tucson and Phoenix with plans to begin construction in 2023. The plant would have supported 30 full-time jobs. In a statement, Solvay characterizes the move as a delay that reflects semiconductor-manufacturing market dynamics and the current state of federal subsidies.

