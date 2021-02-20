Sumitomo expands advanced photoresists

Sumitomo Chemical will add production lines for argon fluoride and extreme ultraviolet photolithography resists at its plant in Osaka, Japan. The expansion builds on other advanced photoresist investments at the site, which the firm says exceed $94 million over the past 3 years. Overall, the moves will quadruple capacity in Osaka when completed in early 2022. Sumitomo expects demand for such photoresists to grow by 6% per year, driven by 5G mobile phones as well as personal computers and data centers that support increased teleworking.
