$100 million for nickel-hydrogen batteries

EnerVenue, a Fremont, California–based developer of nickel-hydrogen batteries, has secured $100 million in a series A funding round led by Schlumberger New Energy. EnerVenue says its battery is a low-maintenance alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Ni–H2 technology has been used to power orbital spacecraft, according to the company. It plans to use the cash to build a plant in the US to serve stationary power markets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter