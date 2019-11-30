Anode material firm Group14 raises $18 million

Washington State–based Group14 Technologies has raised $18 million from investors to scale up output of its silicon-based anode material, which it says could significantly enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries. The investors are the industrial companies Amperex Technologies, BASF, Cabot, and Showa Denko, as well as the venture capital firm OVP Venture Partners. Group14 says its anode material, composed of nanostructured porous carbon and silicon, is a drop-in replacement for graphite.
