DuPont aids quest for carbon-neutral lithium

DuPont is helping Vulcan Energy Resources enhance its process for making lithium hydroxide from brine. The partners will test DuPont’s portfolio of purification and separation technologies, including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis membranes, and ion-exchange resins, for extracting lithium from brine in Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley. Vulcan is coupling its process with geothermal energy generation in a bid to make it carbon neutral.
