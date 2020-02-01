Merck KGaA plans Swiss biotech center

Merck KGaA will build a biotech development and manufacturing center in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. The 15,700 m2 center will cost $275 million and employ about 250 when it opens in 2022. Merck says the center will enable the cost-effective production of drugs for clinical trials, accelerate biological drug development, and address the increasing complexity of manufacturing next-generation biotech compounds.
