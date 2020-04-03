Mitsubishi and Ube widen electrolyte ties

Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Chemical are expanding their lithium-ion battery electrolyte collaboration in China by forming a joint venture in Japan. The Chinese venture, formed in 2018, will become part of the new venture. It will combine the firms’ electrolyte production, R&D, and intellectual property in Japan and streamline their sales, purchasing, and management teams. Mitsubishi will own 80% and Ube 20% of the combined company, which will have an electrolyte output of 36,000 metric tons per year.
