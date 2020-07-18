Sodium-ion battery start-up Natron raises $35 million

Natron Energy, a developer of batteries featuring sodium-ion electrolyte and Prussian blue dye to enhance the performance of its electrodes, has raised $35 million in series D funding. Investors include Chevron and ABB Technology Ventures. Spun out from Stanford University in 2012, Natron will use the cash to expand its manufacturing capacity 10-fold. The firm’s batteries are used to power devices in the data and telecom sectors.
