Rare earth separation planned in England

Pensana, a UK firm with a rare earth metal mine in Angola, is seeking funding for a $125 million rare earth metal separation facility in England’s Saltend Chemicals Park. Pensana aims to separate 12,500 metric tons (t) per year of rare earth oxides, initially sourced from the Angola mine. Production would include 4,500 t per year of magnet metal rare earth oxides, including neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, for applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines.
