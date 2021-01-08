Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Star of David catenane shines with both Ir and Zn

Helical, chiral compound first with 2 types of metals

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
January 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

The crystal structure of the Ir-bound catenane.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
X-ray crystal structure of one version of the catenane with a hexafluorophosphate ion (peach) bound in the central cavity. C = orange or blue; N = dark blue; O = red; Ir = crimson; Zn = white.

What’s big, star-shaped, and stands out as the first catenane made with two types of metals? A star of David circular helicate complex containing both iridium and zinc. Synthesized by David Leigh and coworkers of the University of Manchester, the compound may lead to new types of photoactive catalysts and sensors (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c12038). This new complex combines three things for the first time, Leigh says. The molecule can bind anions very tightly in the central cavity close to the Ir atoms, the compound is chiral, and it has interesting photochemical properties. The researchers built the Ir(III)-containing catenane structure stepwise by first strategically binding Ir to phenyl pyridine ligands, Leigh says. Unlike other metals, which tend to pop on and off ligands quickly, the Ir stays bound. Leigh and coworkers separated this mix of chiral diastereomers, stitched together the star of David structure with Zn, and joined the free ends of the ligands via ring-closing metathesis. The group was able to then remove the Zn atoms, leaving these coordination sites available for other metals. By substituting other metals in these binding pockets, scientists can potentially make circular helicates with metals that are otherwise impossible to synthesize there, Leigh says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unlikely radical reaction coerces stubborn carbons to bond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular baskets nab nerve agent simulants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New tetradentate ligand exposes metal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE