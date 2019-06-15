Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Terbium complex with +4 oxidation state synthesized

Could other lanthanides also form +4 complexes?

by Laura Howes
June 15, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

The molecular structure of the Tb4+ complex.
Credit: Marinella Mazzanti
Structure of [Tb(OSi(OtBu)3)4], Tb = green; O = red; Si = orange; tBu = gray.

Down toward the bottom of the periodic table lie the lanthanides. These f-block elements form complexes in which the metals usually exist in the +3 or, more recently, +2 oxidation states. The only lanthanide known to form molecular Ln4+ compounds was cerium. But researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL), led by Marinella Mazzanti, now show that terbium can also form compounds with a +4 oxidation state (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b05337). Perhaps, they say, other lanthanides can too. To make the Tb4+ complex, the team first synthesized a complex containing electron-rich tetrakis(tert-butoxy) siloxide ligands and two metal centers, potassium and terbium(III). They then oxidized it with a strong oxidizing agent to give [Tb(OSi(Ot-Bu)3)4]. The team confirmed the oxidation state of terbium with electron paramagnetic resonance and magnetometry and also measured the Tb3+/Tb4+ redox potential. Ce4+ compounds have a high oxidizing power that has led to applications in catalysis and material science. Perhaps, Mazzanti hopes, these applications could be expanded with other Ln4+ ions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First triazenyl radicals stabilized and characterized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists triple down on metal helicates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE