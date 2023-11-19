NuMat plans MOF factory in Chicago

Numat Technologies is building what it says will be the world’s first industrial-scale production facility for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Construction is underway in Chicago. The firm says the site will open in spring 2024 and house both R&D and manufacturing for semiconductor, defense, and energy customers. MOFs are a novel class of materials that is moving rapidly toward real-world applications. In October, BASF began producing MOFs at a scale of several hundreds of metric tons per year. The firm described as the first commercial-scale production of MOFs for carbon capture.
