Chemistry in Pictures: Quantum chemistree﻿

The Palomares group at Spain’s Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia, Tarragona, drew this Christmas tree using semiconductor nanoparticles called quantum dots. The chemical composition of the two colors is the same, but by tuning the size of the particles, the researchers can control the color of their fluorescence and other electronic properties.
Submitted by Georgiana Stoica
