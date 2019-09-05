Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: A little light drawing

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 5, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An E and Z isomer of a molecule.
A video of someone writing in a good with a laser.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

Molecules that change color in response to light have been around for quite some time. But using them in color-changing lenses and windows or other applications can be tricky because many of these molecules are plagued with one weakness or another, such as thermal instability or an inability to switch in the solid state. A group at Dartmouth College, the University of Bologna, and the European Laboratory for Non-linear Spectroscopy came up with a hydrazone-based molecule (shown) that they say “packs most, if not all, the desired, targeted, and sought-after traits from photochromic compounds.” For example, the new compound is easily synthesized, active in a range of solutions and solid-state dispersions, and stable in air. To demonstrate its prowess, they drew this cute sailing scene in a toluene solution of the compound (video sped up for file size reasons).

Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b07108

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Microdroplets rev up chemical reactions

Molecular machine builds set of chiral molecules

2-D materials go beyond graphene

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Blue marble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fire in a bottle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE