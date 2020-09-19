AmSty, Ineos, Trinseo to recycle polystyrene

The polystyrene producers AmSty, Ineos, and Trinseo say they will jointly explore ways of recycling polystyrene, in part by sharing research already underway in-house. Polystyrene is suited to a range of recycling approaches, including depolymerization, the partners say. Their ultimate goal is to recycle polystyrene so it is suitable for packaging food. Separately, Ineos and Trinseo have picked Wingles, France, as the site for a previously announced depolymerization facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter