Borealis seeks to improve plastic recycling

The polymer producer Borealis will collaborate with the Austrian machinery maker Erema to develop mechanical recycling processes for plastics. Borealis will provide expertise in polymer chemistry while Erema will contribute its engineering know-how. The partners plan to undertake joint tests, trials, and pilot projects. They hope to develop faster, large-scale processes that can meet rising demand for high-quality recyclate.
