Chemical recycling grows in Europe

Germany’s Evonik Industries is pooling plastics recycling activities from across its divisions to position the firm for anticipated additional annual sales from the sector of over $400 million by 2030. Separately, apparel maker Vaude plans to sell pants using BASF-supplied nylon 6 that is derived partly from recycled tires. And the UK firm Mura Technology has started building a plant in England to convert up to 80,000 metric tons per year of mixed plastic waste into oils for making virgin-grade plastics.
