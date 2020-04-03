Covestro borrows $240 million for sustainability R&D

The German polymer producer Covestro has secured a $240 million loan from the European Investment Bank to fund R&D related to sustainability and the circular economy. One focus of Covestro’s research will be enhancing the use of plastic waste through novel production methods. The funding requires that projects meet certain standards of technical, ecological, and social responsibility, the company says.
