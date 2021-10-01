Covestro revives plan for major MDI plant

Covestro has revived its plan to build a world-scale plant for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), a polyurethane intermediate, in China or the US. Covestro had shelved the project, then planned for Texas, in early 2020. The firm now hopes to open the plant in 2026. It would use technology that Covestro says consumes 25% less electricity and creates 35% less CO2 than standard MDI technology. Covestro also plans to increase its production of toluene diisocyanate—another polyurethane intermediate—in Dormagen, Germany.
