DSM to make biobased Dyneema fiber

DSM has selected Sabic and the Finnish forest materials company UPM as partners to make its high-strength, high-density Dyneema fiber from biobased raw material. UPM will provide a residue from pulp and paper processing that Sabic will use to make ethylene. DSM will then use the ethylene to make the polyethylene fiber. DSM aims to start the project next month. The effort is driven by DSM’s goal to reduce its environmental footprint and source at least 60% of its feedstock from biomaterials by 2030.
