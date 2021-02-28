Eco USA expands its silicone recycling plant beyond pilot stage

Silicone is getting circular at a newly expanded plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Eco USA says that its silicone fluid and rubber recycling plant can now handle 500 metric tons per month and that it has plans to double that capacity soon. The firm’s process yields polydimethylsiloxane, also known as PDMS or silicone oil, which can be turned into new silicone products. Eco USA says the process emits 65% less CO2 than making virgin PDMS does.
