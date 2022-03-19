Evonik buys into 3D-printed tablets

Evonik Industries’ venture capital arm has invested an unspecified amount in Laxxon Medical, a Nevada-based start-up that has developed a technology for 3D printing pills. Advantages of the approach include enhanced control over the release of active ingredients and the ability to combine multiple actives in a single pill. Laxxon’s printing process, which will use Evonik specialty polymers, is significantly faster than established technologies, Evonik says.
