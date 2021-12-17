ExxonMobil buys Grubbs catalyst plastics firm Materia

ExxonMobil Chemical has acquired Materia, a company formed by California Institute of Technology professor Robert Grubbs to make thermoset resins using the science for which he won the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Materia uses ruthenium catalysts to carry out olefin metathesis, a customizable reaction that breaks carbon-carbon double bonds and forms new ones. The firms say Materia’s materials are lighter, stronger, and more durable than epoxies, vinyl esters, and polyesters.
