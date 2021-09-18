Firms study plastics recycling in Europe

Shell has acquired a 21.25% stake in BlueAlp, a Dutch firm with a process for converting plastic waste into pyrolysis oil, a chemical feedstock. The companies plan to build two plants in the Netherlands that together can convert 30,000 metric tons of waste plastic into pyrolysis oil that will feed Shell chemical plants in the Netherlands and Germany. Separately, BP and the plastics recycling company Brightmark say they will evaluate building pyrolysis-based recycling plants in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.
