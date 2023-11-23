IBM, Technip, and Under Armour form textile recycling JV

The French engineering company Technip Energies, IBM, and clothing company Under Armour have created Reju, a company focused on recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging and textiles. The partners have developed a technology adapted from a process created by IBM for rejuvenating waste PET packaging and fiber. Reju has begun building a demonstration plant for its PET recycling process at Technip’s research facility in Frankfurt, Germany.
