Ineos to squeeze oil from waste plastic

Ineos and the plastics recycling firm Plastic Energy will build a plant that converts up to 30,000 metric tons per year of mixed plastic waste into oil for making new plastic. Costing tens of millions of dollars, the plant will use Plastic Energy’s Tacoil thermal anaerobic process. Ineos will use the oil to replace fossil fuel feedstock in its crackers. The firms have tested the technology at Ineos’s cracker in Cologne, Germany. Scheduled to start up by 2024, the plant will be located near Cologne or adjacent to Ineos’s cracker in Lavera, France.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter