Infinited picks Lapland for textile recycling plant

The textile recycling firm Infinited Fiber plans to spend $420 million to convert a paper mill in the Lapland region of Finland into the firm’s first commercial-scale plant. Infinited says the facility will create roughly 270 jobs when it starts up in 2025. The company’s process converts waste cellulosic materials into cellulose carbamate, then dissolves and spins the polymeric material into thread. The firm focuses on discarded cotton but says the process works on any cellulosic material.
