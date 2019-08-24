Lanxess sells chrome chemical unit to Chinese firm

Lanxess has agreed to sell its chrome chemical business to the Chinese leather-chemical producer Brother Enterprises for an undisclosed sum. The business generates annual sales of about $110 million. Brother Enterprises will take over Lanxess’s site in Newcastle, South Africa, which makes sodium dichromate and chromic acid and has 220 employees. Lanxess will retain a second site near Durban, South Africa, where until 2024 it will produce chrome tanning salts for Brother Enterprises on a contract basis.
