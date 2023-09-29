Lego ditches plan to use recycled PET

Lego says that after 2 years of testing, it has dropped any plans to use recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) as the main material for its famous Lego toy bricks. The company currently makes its bricks from the fossil fuel–derived polymer acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene but since 2015 has been seeking a more sustainable material. Recycled PET “wouldn’t have helped us reduce carbon emissions,” the firm says in a press release. The firm has so far tested more than 300 different materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter