Lubrizol boosts CPVC production in India

Lubrizol plans to build in Gujarat, India, what it says will be the world’s largest plant for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC). The plant, scheduled to start up in 2022 on a site owned by India’s Grasim Industries, will have a capacity of 100,000 metric tons per year. India is rapidly updating its water infrastructure, creating demand for CPVC pipes and fittings used in hot and cold pressurized lines for potable water. Lubrizol says it also plans to expand a nearby CPVC plant in the next few years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter