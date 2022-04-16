One Rock will buy German adhesives firm Prefere

The investment firm One Rock Capital Partners has agreed to buy Prefere Resins, a German maker of adhesive resins used in engineered wood and insulation products, from Silverfleet Capital for an undisclosed sum. Prefere, which has more than 600 employees, is made up of businesses amassedover theyears from current and former chemical companies, including DSM, Hoechst, Ineos, and Monsanto. One Rock, which recently bought Eastman Chemical’s tire ingredient business, expects to complete the purchase this summer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter