Repsol adds polymer plants in Portugal

Repsol will build polyethylene and polypropylene plants, each with a capacity of 300,000 metric tons per year, at its complex in Sines, Portugal. The plants are due to start up by 2025. The investment, totaling $775 million, is the Spanish firm’s largest in Portugal in the past 10 years. Shipping the polymers via rail from Sines to customers around Europe will help reduce their carbon footprint, Repsol says. Repsol is also expanding in Spain by building a polyurethane-recycling plant in Puertollano and a polymer-grade propylene plant in A Coruña.
