SCG and Avantium pair up on carbon-dioxide-to-plastic pilot

The petrochemical maker SCG Chemicals and the renewable chemical developer Avantium are working together on a pilot plant that will use electrochemistry to turn carbon dioxide into lactic and glycolic acid, which will then be polymerized into polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PGLA). The firms say the pilot will produce 10 metric tons per year of carbon-negative, recyclable, and biodegradable plastic. In a press release, SCG cites the barrier properties of PGLA against moisture and oxygen—traits that could enable it to be used in food packaging.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter